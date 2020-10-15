Critical Analysis: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) versus North European Oil Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:NRT)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hugoton Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.86 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust $8.35 million 3.40 $7.58 million N/A N/A

North European Oil Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% North European Oil Royalty Trust 85.46% 2,161.97% 361.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

