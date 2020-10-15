Critical Contrast: Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) & Advanced Deposition Technologies (NYSE:ADTC)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $968.00 million 1.80 $63.80 million $0.61 18.10 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mueller Water Products and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 0 5 5 0 2.50 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, suggesting that its stock price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 8.85% 14.01% 6.34% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

