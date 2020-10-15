Critical Review: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) vs. Diamond Hill Investment Group (OTCMKTS:DHIL)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -474.57% -36.17% -22.82% Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.51% 19.64% 14.96%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dundee and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 4.74 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 3.29 $54.96 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Dundee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

