Critical Review: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) & PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBAM)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.28 $47.43 million $2.44 6.52 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH $52.99 million 1.42 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 14.46% 6.80% 0.61% PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.69%. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

