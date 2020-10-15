CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $36,271.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00437072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002750 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

