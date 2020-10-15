Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 499,348 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 198,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

