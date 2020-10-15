CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $127.01 million and approximately $709,812.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

