Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 25,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 30,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. XR Securities LLC owned 2.88% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.