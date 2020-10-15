Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.