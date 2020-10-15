Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

