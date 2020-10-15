Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.15. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 39,517 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO C Ray Tobias sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,055.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.84% of Dawson Geophysical worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

