Dawson James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Dawson James restated their buy rating on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

ATHX opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $379.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.73.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 436,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Athersys by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

