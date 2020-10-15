DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

DCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 5,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.89. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 875.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

