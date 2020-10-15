DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.63

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $12.57. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 1,742,183 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.