Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.08.

DE stock opened at $238.47 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $240.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

