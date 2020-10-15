Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,479 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,064 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dell by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Dell by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

