Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Dell news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,479 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,064 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dell by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Dell by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.