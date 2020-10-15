Delphy Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $397,660.99 and approximately $1,645.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.04933713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

