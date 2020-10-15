Dero Price Reaches $0.52 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $698,308.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,086,378 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

