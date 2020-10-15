Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $469.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.17. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of ($9.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 205.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 1,095,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 86.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 279.6% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 402,595 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

