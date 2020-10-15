Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,020.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,568.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,528.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,432.47. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

