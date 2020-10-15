Devery Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,118.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Devery token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Devery has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Devery has a market cap of $396,875.04 and $9,118.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Devery

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,143 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

