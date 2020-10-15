DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFPH) Shares Down 0.5%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.20. 55,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 35,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFPH)

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

