Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.