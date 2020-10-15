Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.95. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

