Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

DGEAF remained flat at $$34.49 during trading on Monday. 1,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Diageo has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

