Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLGNF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of DLGNF opened at $47.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

