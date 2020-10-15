Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

