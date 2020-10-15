DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

