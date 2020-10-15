DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

