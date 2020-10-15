DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $184,859.46

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $184,859.46 and $120.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019614 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003576 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.