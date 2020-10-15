Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million.

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. 307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $404.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

