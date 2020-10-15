Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,240 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,497 ($19.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,411.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,150.78. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

