Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,240 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,497 ($19.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,411.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,150.78. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

