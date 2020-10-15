Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $360,366.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.