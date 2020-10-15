DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KTF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

