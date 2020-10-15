DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KSM opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

