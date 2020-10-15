Dxi Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) Trading Down 47.4%

Dxi Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:DXIED)’s share price dropped 47.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Dxi Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIED)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

