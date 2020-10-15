DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.73 ($53.80).

1COV opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

