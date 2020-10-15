Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 288.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 328,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 128,609 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

