Eastman Chemical to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.37.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

