easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Gap Down to $496.80

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $496.80, but opened at $471.00. easyJet shares last traded at $476.54, with a volume of 2,256,830 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 613.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860.

About easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

