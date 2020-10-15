easyJet’s (ESYJY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Main First Bank upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.