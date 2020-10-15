eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

