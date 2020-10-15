ECC (ECC) Trading Up 114% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One ECC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 114% higher against the US dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $14.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,386.01 or 1.00089892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001365 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000626 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00139858 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00024120 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.