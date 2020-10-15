EchoLink Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.23 million and $138,987.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.04933713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

