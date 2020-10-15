Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Gap Up to $203.50

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $203.50, but opened at $208.50. Eco Animal Health Group shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 1,154,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.11.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

