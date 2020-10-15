Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.99. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79,136 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

