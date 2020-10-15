Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Shares Gap Up to $181.50

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.50, but opened at $189.00. Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $185.48, with a volume of 18,219 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Get Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) alerts:

In other Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 19,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £39,878 ($52,100.86).

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.