Electrameccanica Vehicles Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 49,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 10,571 call options.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 145,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,159. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

