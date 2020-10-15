Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.41.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.75 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $31,177,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

