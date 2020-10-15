ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

